Cong. manifesto in Jharkhand to propose anti-lynching law

With Jharkhand reporting one of the highest incidents of mob-lynching, the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in the State is likely to propose an anti-lynching law on the lines of the recent law cleared by the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Assembly in August this year cleared “The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019” which provides for life imprisonment and a fine up to ₹5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching. The Bill proposes imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh in case of the victim suffering simple injuries.

The convicts will get jail terms up to 10 years and a fine of ₹25,000 to ₹3 lakh in case of an assault by mob or victim suffering serious injuries. It also defines lynching as “an act or series of acts of violence or those of aiding, abetting or attempting an act of violence, whether spontaneous or preplanned, by a mob on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, language, dietary practices, sexual orientation, political affiliation or ethnicity.”

Sources said the party’s manifestos for the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly polls will also be drawn on. In the farm sector, the manifesto will list ways to check the agrarian crisis and is likely to offer loan waiver like it has done in the other three States.

With no clarity on which way the alliance in the State is headed or the division of seats, the manifesto, according to sources, will maintain a balance between tribal and non-tribal expectations. The AICC research department is working on the manifesto.

“We are in the final stages of talks with our allies and will announce it whenever it strategically suits us,” RPN Singh, the party’s Jharkhand in-charge said.

Sources said the Congress will play the junior partner to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

“Our focus will be on rising unemployment. Again we will be borrowing a few ideas from the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh manifestos,” a senior Congress leader said. In Madhya Pradesh the Congress had also promised unemployment allowance.

The manifesto will include better implementation of the land rights laws and will also talk about upholding the CNT/SPT (Chhotanagpur and Santhal Pargana tenancy) Acts. The BJP government was forced to roll back the proposed amendments to the CNT/SPT Act following pressure from tribal groups.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP won 37 seats and formed the government along with the AJSU Party which won 5. With 19 seats, the JMM was the largest Opposition party; JVM(P) won 8 and Congress 6.