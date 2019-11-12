Other States

Cong. leaders from Delhi to hold talks with NCP in city

Within hours of the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refusing to grant extra time to Shiv Sena after it failed to submit ‘requisite letter of support,’ he invited Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is the third largest in the 288-member Assembly to form the government.

The call to the NCP also means that the Governor will not be able to recommend President’s Rule in the State until 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “The NCP held meetings throughout the day keeping an eye on the developments. As informed earlier, the NCP and Congress, which fought the election in an alliance, had agreed to take the decision of supporting the Sena together.”

In the 288-member Assembly, the NCP has 54 MLAs while its pre-poll ally, the Congress, has 44. The Sena won 56 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. The BJP has already said it will not form the government, following which the Sena was called and given 24 hours’ time.

On Tuesday, the NCP has called a meeting of its MLAs at 11 a.m. while senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel are likely to be in the Mumbai to hold talks with Mr. Pawar to discuss the future course of action.

