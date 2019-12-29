Cong. leader shot dead in Vaishali

A Congress leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Saturday morning in Bihar’s Vaishali district, the police said.
The accused shot Rakesh Kumar, a former vice-president of Youth Congress, at the Cinema Road here.
According to the information, Kumar was on his way to a gym when the assailants fired at him from point blank range and shot him dead. The police have launched a probe.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghav Dayal said, “The assailants fired four bullets at Rakesh Kumar. He died on the spot.”
After the incident, hundreds of people gathered at the crime scene and started raising slogans against the police. They also vandalised a police vehicle. They were demanding the arrest of the culprits. “We have not been able to ascertain the cause of the murder. We will catch the culprits very soon,” the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.