Harish Rawat says party organisation playing negative role

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday hinted at trouble within the party ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in early 2022, saying in a series of tweets that the party organisation had turned its back on him.

 

He said the powers that be had let “crocodiles” loose in the sea that he had to navigate, which he termed the “sea of elections” in another tweet.

 

“Isn’t it strange that we have to swim in the sea of elections and the organisational structure for cooperation in most places, instead of extending a hand in cooperation, is either turning its back or playing a negative role,” he asked.

 

He said the people he was supposed to follow, in an apparent reference to the Congress leadership, was tying his hands and feet. He said he was in a state of dilemma and hoped the new year would show him the way, asking for the guidance of God.

 

Mr. Rawat’s tweets came a day after the Congress’ screening committee concluded its five-day visit to Uttarakhand to select candidates for the upcoming polls.


