Cong. launches ‘Pehle Report, Phir Vote’ campaign in Haryana

Haryana State Congress president Kumari Selja on Friday launched the party’s “Pehle Report, Phir Vote” (First Report, Then Vote) campaign ahead of the Assembly election next month asking the voters to seek report from the BJP leaders on the work done by them in the past five years.

Congress Legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Ajay Yadav were also present at the launch at a hotel in Sector 56 here.

Making a call to a toll-free number — 9911427999 —, Ms. Selja said the electorate could call or send an SMS or WhatsApp message to the number to share the issues on which they want to seek report from the government.

She added that the Congress had already kicked-off a multi-pronged campaign and the leaders were reaching out to the masses with their messages on the five years misrule of the BJP. Accusing the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to harm the Aravalis and promoting the mining mafia, Ms. Selja said the corruption was at its peak during the present regime.

She said the Army was called twice and around a hundred people were killed in police firing in the State during the past five years. She claimed the common man was now disillusioned with the BJP and inclined towards the Congress. Ms. Selja said 1,200 applications were received for seeking tickets for 90 Assembly constituencies. She added that nationalism and Article 370 were not the issues for assembly election in Haryana. Mr. Hooda accused the BJP of “selling jobs like the goods at a grocery shop”.

The former Chief Minister said his government established higher education institutes across the State, set up four thermal power plants to tackle the power issues and connected Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh with metro.