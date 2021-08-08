‘Cong. infighting hurting people in Rajasthan’

Jaipur

08 August 2021 01:20 IST

The BJP on Saturday alleged that the people of Rajasthan are suffering due to the infighting in the ruling Congress.

“How can a government take care of the people of the State if it is not able to satisfy even its MLAs,” BJP national general secretary and State incharge Arun Singh said.

The BJP is preparing to corner the State government over farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance and other issues, , Mr. Singh said. He claimed the Gehlot government is trying to save itself by ‘delaying’ Cabinet expansion.

