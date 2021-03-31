Cong. govt. failed to keep promises in Punjab: AAP

CHANDIGARH

31 March 2021 03:12 IST

People have lost faith in it, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab and Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Congress government in the State for failing to keep its promises made during the 2017 Assembly polls and people had lost faith in it.

Mr. Cheema said people were joining the AAP in large numbers to ‘save’ Punjab from parties such as the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal. “Before the 2017 elections, Captain Amarinder Singh had promised the people that he would end the mafia rule in Punjab and would eradicate drugs in four weeks. But when he came to power, he reneged on all his promises,” Mr. Cheema told a press conference.

“The Akalis and the Congress have done nothing for the development other than plundering Punjab one after another,” the AAP leader said, adding that impressed by the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government for the people in Delhi, the people of Punjab now had high expectations from the AAP. “Only the Aam Aadmi Party can lead Punjab back on the path of progress, so leaders of other parties and people are joining the party,” he added.

