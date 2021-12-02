Cong. for presenting united face in Punjab

Rahul Gandhi counsels Channi, Sidhu and Jakhar as party fights to retain power in the State

As the chaos in the Congress party’s Punjab unit refuses to show any signs of abatement, the central leadership on Wednesday has reportedly conveyed to the State leadership to stay united ahead of the Assembly elections, due in early 2022.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi summoned Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, State president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former party president Sunil Jakhar and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Choudhary for talks.

Insiders said the fresh trouble in the unit has been over the process of rejigging the organisational structure. Mr. Sidhu has reportedly sent a list of district presidents to the “high command” but there are several senior leaders who have expressed reservation over the process of preparing the list.

Mr. Jakhar expressed displeasure over the process of change adopted by Mr. Sidhu. In a veiled attack, Mr. Jakhar tweeted a few days ago, “Your monkey, your circus” I follow this dictum — neither suggest anything nor interfere in other’s ‘show’!”.

Sources said Mr. Gandhi met Mr. Jakhar and separately met Mr. Channi, Mr. Sidhu and Mr. Choudhary. A message has been conveyed that party leaders have to present a united face, said sources.

The party, which is fighting to retain power in Punjab, has been struggling to set its house in order even after the high command cornered Capt. Amarinder Singh into resigning from the post of Chief Minister. However, the situation seems to have hardly improved. Mr. Sidhu has been attacking his own Government on many issues on public platforms.