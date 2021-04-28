Cong. failed to deliver justice, says Cheema

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday accused the Congress government of failing to deliver justice in the 2015 “Bargari sacrilege and Kotkapura police firing” cases.

Mr. Cheema alleged that Congress government was making all efforts to save the “Badals” in the cases and in this chain the government has decided to constitute a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probing.

Punjab cabinet had recently decided to set up a new SIT to investigate the alleged firing by police on people protesting against desecration of religious scriptures in Kotkapura (Faridkot district) in 2015.