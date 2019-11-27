Cong. dominates in election of local body chairpersons

The ruling Congress registered an impressive victory in the election of mayors and chairpersons of the municipal bodies in Rajasthan on Tuesday, winning the posts in 35 of the 49 urban local bodies which went to the polls recently.

The Congress had swept the civic polls by emerging victorious in 965 of the 2,105 wards last week.

Elected unopposed

The Congress candidates were elected as heads of 35 civic bodies, while the BJP contestants won in 13 seats and an independent in one. The ward councillors elected chairpersons in 46 local bodies, situated in 24 districts, on Tuesday, as the chairpersons in three civic bodies — Makrana Municipal Council and Rupbas and Nimbahera municipalities — were earlier elected unopposed.

Abhijit Kumar of the Congress, who unsuccessfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election, was elected Mayor of Bharatpur Municipal Corporation. BJP’s Sushila Kanwar and Govind Singh Tak won as Mayors of Municipal Corporations in Bikaner and Udaipur, respectively.

Among the 17 Municipal Councils, the Congress candidates were elected chairpersons in 13, the BJP in three and an independent in one. The Congress candidates won as chairpersons in 21 of the 29 municipalities and the BJP candidates in eight.

In the municipal election held on November 16, the Congress had obtained a clear majority in 20 local bodies, while the BJP’s majority was confined to six. Prior to the election, the Congress and the BJP controlled 21 municipal bodies each and the remaining seven were with others.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said the election results had proved that the people in the State were “fully satisfied” with the government’s performance. “The Congress party is actively working for extending the benefits of welfare policies to the masses. Our chairpersons and councillors will work hard for development of urban areas.”

Chief Electoral Officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said the election to the posts of deputy chairpersons of civic bodies would be held on Wednesday.