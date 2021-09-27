Cong. dissidents to form new party in Tripura

Agartala

27 September 2021 01:34 IST

Senior leaders skip reception of new PCC chief

Infighting in the Tripura Congress, which has been hit by the recent exodus of leaders and workers to the Trinamool Congress, was further exposed with senior party leaders not attending the reception accorded to the newly appointed PCC president, Birajit Sinha, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pujan Biswas, who had earlier resigned as the interim president of the State youth Congress and also from the primary membership of the party, said they would soon make an announcement on the formation of a new political ‘platform’.

To ally with TIPRA

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Pujan said they will ally with the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) floated by the State’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

Mr. Pujan’s father, Pijush Biswas, who has been replaced by Mr. Sinha as the PCC chief, is likely to head the new political party. Sources said some dissatisfied Congress leaders met TIPRA leadership at the Ujjayanta Palace over the past two days to discuss alliance plans.

Party veteran and former MLA Tapas Dey, reportedly very close to the royal family and who a few weeks ago resigned as the PCC vice-president, is expected to join the new party which would essentially focus on areas under non-tribal general assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders gave a slip to an event to accord reception to newly appointed PCC president Mr. Sinha. He was a Minister during the Congress led coalition government between 1988-1993. Former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman, former PCC president Gopal Roy and several other senior leaders were absent.