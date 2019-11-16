Cong. demands Naveen’s resignation

A publication of the Odisha government saying that Mahatma Gandhi’s death was ‘accidental’ has prompted the Congress to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for distortion of fact.

The two-page brochure, Aama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse) brought out by the School and Mass Education Department on occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary says that he died at the Birla House in New Delhi on January 30, 1948, in ‘accidental sequence of events’. The brochure was distributed in schools to give the students basic information about Gandhiji.

Raising the issue in the Assembly during question and zero hour on Friday, Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said: “At the national level, there are attempts to portray Nathuram Godse as a hero and his statues are being worshipped. In Odisha, the State government has tried to toe a similar line by describing the death of the Mahatma as an accident. At a time when the nation is celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, this is highly deplorable.”