Cong. claims fulfilment of manifesto promises

Party releases ‘report card’ in Jaipur

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Friday claimed that the State government had fulfilled more than half of the promises made in the party’s manifesto for the 2018 Assembly election during the first 21 months of its tenure.

The party released a “report card” of its achievements at a virtual event here.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the ruling party had fulfilled 252 of the 501 promises made in the manifesto, while the work on 173 promises was in progress. “Thus, 85% of the promises have been completed or are underway in the State,” he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could not attend the event because of sudden indisposition. The report card mentioned short-term crop loan waiver, subsidy for agricultural equipment, removal of educational qualification for panchayat elections and loans released for small businesses among the promises which had been fulfilled.

Gehlot govt. praised

AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken, who attended the event through video-conferencing, said the State government had adopted the Congress manifesto as a policy document and appointed a Cabinet sub-committee for its implementation.

“This is an ideal way for a government to function in the democracy,” Mr. Maken said while praising the government’s performance.