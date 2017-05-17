Cong blames govt for unemployment

Many senior Congress leaders on Tuesday blamed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its failure to create jobs for the unemployed youth in the country.
Addressing a rally organised by the youth wing of the party, the Congress leaders also accused the BJP of spreading religious intolerance.
Braving the scorching heat, a large number of young people from different parts of the State attended the rally outside the State Assembly.
Indian Youth Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja criticised both the Narendra Modi government and the Naveen Patnaik government in the State for their failure to provide employment to the youth as promised.
Mr. Raja alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had a tacit understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was due to Mr. Modi’s pressure that the CBI was not properly investigating the multi-crore chit fund scam in Odisha, he added.
The rally was also addressed by OPCC president Prasad Harichandan.
