Cong., BJP candidates file papers for Rajasthan bypolls

The candidates of Congress, BJP and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party filed their nomination papers on Monday for the upcoming by-elections to Khinvsar and Mandawa Assembly seats in Rajasthan, setting the stage for a keen contest between the State’s ruling party and the alliance which had won the Nagaur seat in this year’s Lok Sabha election.

The Congress had lost both the Jat-dominated Assembly constituencies in the 2018 election and the seats became vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. Mandawa MLA Narendra Khichar won as the BJP MP from Jhunjhunu, while RLP MLA from Khinvsar, Hanuman Beniwal, supported by BJP, won from Nagaur.

Mr. Beniwal’s younger brother Narayan Beniwal filed his papers as the RLP candidate from Khinvsar in the presence of senior BJP leaders. ,

The Congress, which has strengthened its position in the State Assembly after the recent merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, has given ticket from Khinvsar to former Minister Harendra Mirdha.

Surprise candidate

The BJP sprung a surprise by fielding former Congress leader Sushila Sigra from Mandawa as its candidate a few hours after inducting her into the party. Ms. Sigra, a Pradhan in Jhunjhunu panchayat Samiti, was expelled from Congress after the 2018 Assemble election over her anti-party activities. She also filed her nomination on Monday.

Veteran Congress leader Ram Narayan Chaudhary’s daughter Rita Chaudhary filed her nomination papers as the Congress candidate from Mandava..