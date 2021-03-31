Cong., BJP candidates file papers for bypolls

JAIPUR

31 March 2021 00:42 IST

Polling in three constituencies of Rajasthan on April 17

The candidates of both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP filed their nominations for by-elections to the Rajasthan Assembly at Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand on Saturday, which was the last day for filing of papers. The polling in the three constituencies will be held on April 17.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, travelling with senior Congress leaders in a helicopter, addressed public meetings in the three towns. Mr. Gehlot sought the voters’ support for strengthening his government during its remaining tenure of two-and-a-half years.

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Tonk MLA and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot accompanied Mr. Gehlot. All the leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP and accused the party of creating an “intolerant atmosphere” in the country and ignoring the plight of farmers who were agitating against the Centre's agriculture sector laws.

Advertising

Advertising

BJP State president Satish Poonia, accompanied by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Lok Sabha member Diya Kumari, also addressed a public meeting in Rajsamand. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was conspicuous by her absence in the rally.