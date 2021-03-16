Other States

Cong behind boycott call, alleges CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Mondayblamed the Congress for instigating farmers to boycott legislators over the farm laws issue, even as the Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

The State Assembly passed a resolution condemning the boycott of any political party or its leaders. Soon after the question hour, Chief Minister Manohar Lal pointed to the issue and asked opposition leaders to condemn the incidents.

Mr. Lal presented a single line resolution, saying that if any section or organisation of the society announces to boycott any political party or its leaders, then the House will condemn it. He then moved the resolution, which was passed by voice vote in the House.

Mr. Lal said that the responsibility of the ruling party is as much as that of the opposition for the protection of democracy. The Congress party staged a walk out against the resolution, saying that it was presented without any prior notice.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that no MLA of the Congress was instigating any organisation or class to boycott political leaders.

