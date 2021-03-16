Cong behind boycott call, alleges CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Mondayblamed the Congress for instigating farmers to boycott legislators over the farm laws issue, even as the Congress MLAs staged a walkout.
The State Assembly passed a resolution condemning the boycott of any political party or its leaders. Soon after the question hour, Chief Minister Manohar Lal pointed to the issue and asked opposition leaders to condemn the incidents.
Mr. Lal presented a single line resolution, saying that if any section or organisation of the society announces to boycott any political party or its leaders, then the House will condemn it. He then moved the resolution, which was passed by voice vote in the House.
Mr. Lal said that the responsibility of the ruling party is as much as that of the opposition for the protection of democracy. The Congress party staged a walk out against the resolution, saying that it was presented without any prior notice.
Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that no MLA of the Congress was instigating any organisation or class to boycott political leaders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath