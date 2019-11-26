Cong., allies driven by lust for power: PM at Jharkhand rally

Mounting a blistering attack on the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that its “self-seeking” past governments were driven by the “lust for power”, and exploited the mineral-rich State’s resources while neglecting the people.

He also accused the previous Congress governments at the Centre of procrastinating resolution of the Kashmir issue and the Ayodhya dispute.

“This election is a contest between those who serve and those who loot. The Congress has problems, we have the solutions. They have accusations, we have the report of the work we have done. They have empty promises, we have the proof of development,” Mr. Modi said at a rally in Daltonganj.

Social justice

Mr. Modi asserted the BJP was committed to the five principles of social justice — stability, good governance, prosperity, respect for all and security. Maoism flourished under the non-BJP governments due to political instability, he said.

“Governments were made through the back door. There were alliances of self-seekers who were driven by the lust for power (satta bhog) and exploited the resources of the State. They had their eyes on the riches found beneath the surface of the earth and cared little for those living on the earth. How would it then have been possible to give electricity, roads and water to people? Set up industries?” he said.

‘Free from Naxalism’

At another rally in Gumla, Mr. Modi said when people would vote for the ‘lotus’ (BJP’s poll symbol) once again, “I believe the backbone of Naxalism will break completely.” Raising the issue of forest rights of tribals, he said, “The BJP is committed to protecting your right to Jal, Jungle, Jameen (water, forest and land).”