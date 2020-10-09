Cong. alleges double standards in Madhya Pradesh by-polls rules enforcement

NEW DELHI:

09 October 2020 02:51 IST

A Congress delegation on Thursday, in a virtual meeting with the Election Commission, complained that officials in Madhya Pradesh were following a different yardstick in enforcing the model code of conduct (MCC) and COVID-19 guidelines for political parties ahead of the by-polls to 28 Assembly seats in the State on November 3.

The delegation, in a memorandum submitted to the poll body, complained that though COVID-19 guidelines allow only 100 people in any political gathering, the State government followed them selectively, depending on the political parties involved.

Advertising

Advertising

While officials filed a case against former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath, they ignored violations by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress alleged.

The party also complained against Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Brajendra Singh Yadav allegedly distributing cash and other items among voters, attaching relevant photographs.

The Congress alleged that the State government had reduced mandi tax from 1.7% to 0.5% after the MCC came into force in order to influence traders, and hosted a public lunch programme after the inauguration of a rural project.

“The Chief Election Commissioner assured us to look into the complaints earnestly and informed that Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of Madhya Pradesh will be going to Bhopal to ascertain facts,” a statement from the Congress said.