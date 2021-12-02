Cong.-AAP squabble over Punjab’s education system

Delhi’s system a bubble of water: Pargat

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, the ruling Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were on Wednesday involved in a sharp exchange of words on the ‘education system’ in the State.

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh accused the Delhi Government of resorting to lies about the so-called successful education system being run by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“If you have such a ‘wonderful’ system, then why are the posts of principals and vice-principals lying vacant in 760 and 479 schools respectively, besides having a shortage of 41% non-teaching staff in Delhi schools?” asked Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh described Delhi’s education system as “a bubble of water”, saying the comparison of Punjab with Delhi was totally unfounded. “Punjab is an agrarian State whereas Delhi is a municipal city so the comparison between these two was wrong. Imparting quality education in border areas has always been a challenge. On the basis of circumstances of both States, the comparison is illogical,” he added.

Mr. Singh said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s visit to a school’s store in Punjab was an act of AAP’s vested political interest. “I never expected such low and cheap political tactics from Mr. Sisodia. I believe in healthy discussion and fruitful debate,” said the Minister.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sisodia visited a primary school at Makrauna Kalan in Chamkaur Sahib. Mr. Sisodia said the teacher told him that the school did not even have a drinking water facility and the staff had to bring water from nearby gurdwara. Mr. Sisodia said in such a situation, if the Punjab Government calls itself number one in the education system, then it is messing with the future of the students.