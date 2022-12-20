Confrontation between BJD, BJP over farmer issue intensifies

December 20, 2022 08:26 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The confrontation between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over farmer issues intensified further with both parties on Monday accusing each other of being indifferent to the farmer cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the BJD Parliamentary Party urged the Centre to release ₹14,292.51 crore of pending food subsidy to Odisha, the BJP urged to submit memorandum to the State government at all 58 sub divisional headquarters highlighting mismanagement in paddy procurement centres.

In a memorandum submitted to Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the BJD Parliamentary Party said the State government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre to be a decentralised procurement (DCP) State and would help the farmers by procuring food grains on behalf of the Centre.

“There is a total pending food subsidy amounting to ₹14,292.51 crore that the Centre has to pay the Odisha Government. Of the total amount, ₹11,689.21 crore is towards provisional food subsidy and ₹2,603.30 crore towards advance subsidy,” it said.

“Apart from this, the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation is yet to be paid ₹6,187 crore towards the additional interest it has incurred till November 30, 2022 cumulatively due to the delay in release and short-release of subsidy by the Government of India,” BJD MPs said.

The MPs of the BJD urged immediate release ₹14,292.51 crore of pending food subsidy to Odisha.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that the Naveen Patnaik Government delayed opening of paddy procurement centres by 15 days and farmers were subjected to harassment for mismanagement of procurement system.

“The Centre has been steadily increasing minimum support price of paddy which has reached ₹2,040. But, farmers’ produce is being snatched at mandis in the name of keeping a share from every bag of paddy. Moreover, farmers are forced to sell their paddy at ₹1,250 per quintal as they are worried that their paddy would not be procured,” said Prithviraj Harichandan, BJP State General Secretary.

“In 2016, Odisha CM had announced to pay ₹100 as bonus per every quintal of paddy. The State government should start paying the bonus immediately,” Mr. Harichandan demanded.

The State BJP announced that a delegation of party would visit every mandi to ensure that paddy is procured with any glitch from December 22.