‘Confidential’ report on Assam Accord released

Some members of the Centre’s high-level committee on implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord on Tuesday made their ‘confidential’ report public because of the government’s ‘disinterest’ in processing their recommendations.
The Clause that ended the anti-foreigners’ Assam agitation from 1979-1985 envisages constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards for protecting, preserving and promoting the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.
“The government has been sitting idle on the report that we submitted more than five months ago. We finally decided to put it in the public domain as the people have the right to know,” said Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, chief adviser of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).
The AASU had spearheaded the agitation. Some of its leaders are in the 14-member committee on Clause 6 headed by retired judge Biplab Kumar Sharma.
The committee had on February 25 submitted the report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for handing it over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“We do not know where the report is, whether or not it has reached Delhi. We believe the issue is being neglected,” Mr. Bhattacharya said in the company of AASU leaders and panel member Nilay Dutta, advocate general of Arunachal Pradesh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath