Confident that public will bless us again: Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress meets to decide Rajasthan poll candidates

October 18, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of its Central Election Committee to deliberate on candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

The meeting was held at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital. Mr. Kharge said that public will definitely bless the Congress party in the elections slated in the north Indian State for November 25.

In a post on X social media platform, Mr. Kharge said, "Saving, relief, growth, protection, and upliftment — this is how Rajasthan changed due to the good governance of Congress! We are confident that the public will bless us again. Today, an important meeting of the Central Election Committee was held from the perspective of Rajasthan."

The meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) was also held to finalise the rest of the candidates for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior leaders of Congress including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi along with the members of CEC and screening committee members of the respective States. Congress is yet to release the first list for Rajasthan elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday said that the party is set to win the upcoming Assembly polls in five States."

“Mark my words, the Congress party is going to win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. Congress party always works for the people. Rajasthan has the finest healthcare policy, Karnataka provides an incomparable social security net, while Chhattisgarh supports entrepreneurs with robust policies,” Congress leader posted on X.

"We will oust the corrupt BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and our six guarantees will ensure a landslide victory in Telangana. Congress has a clear plan for Mizoram, to ensure it becomes a model State.

Our initiatives include a ₹2,500 monthly old age pension, LPG cylinders at ₹750 and the Tang Puihna Economic Development Initiative. Unlike the BJP, the Congress has a vision for all Indians," he added. Meanwhile, the BJP has come out with one list of 41 candidates for Rajasthan elections.

Rajasthan Assembly comprises of 200 seats. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the States.

Of the five States, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five States are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.