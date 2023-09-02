HamberMenu
Conduct U.P. Assembly election with Lok Sabha poll as an experiment, Akhilesh challenges BJP

The BJP will also come to know how angry the people are against it and how eager they are to remove it from power, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said.

September 02, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Samajwadi party National president Akhilesh Yadav.File

Samajwadi party National president Akhilesh Yadav.File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked the BJP government to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election along with the Lok Sabha poll, as an experiment before going ahead with ‘One Nation One Election’ as the ruling party would come to know how eager voters are to remove it from power. 

“An experiment is done before doing every big work, on this basis we are suggesting that before conducting ‘One Nation One Election’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, this time along with the Lok Sabha elections, should conduct the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the state having maximum parliamentary and assembly seats,” wrote Mr. Yadav on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly added that the results would not only reveal the Election Commission of India’s capability but the BJP would also come to know of the people’s anger against it. “On the one hand, this will reveal the results of the Election Commission’s capability and public opinion, as well as the BJP will also come to know that how angry the people are against it and how eager they are to remove it from power,” he added.

As the Union government formed a committee on Friday under former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’, political parties across the country shared a mixed opinion with the BJP leaders supporting it.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the step would ensure ‘prosperity’ and ‘stability’ of democracy.

The Samajwadi Party general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya said: “One Nation One Election is anti-constitutional; it is a malicious attempt by the government to kill democracy and establish monarchy. I strongly condemn this decision of the government. Everyone should unite to save the democracy, if you remain in negligence then the Constitution will be changed,” Mr. Maurya said.

