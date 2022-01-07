Other StatesLUCKNOW 07 January 2022 02:43 IST
Comments
Conduct probe into Modi security lapse in Punjab: Mayawati
Updated: 07 January 2022 03:18 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that a high-level independent probe be conducted into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab.
The probe was necessary so that the guilty get proper punishment and such incidents were not repeated, Ms. Mayawati said.
She said the incident was a matter of grave concern and should be taken seriously.
The BSP chief said the political tussle and counter-charges over the issue were not proper, keeping in mind the coming Assembly elections in Punjab and other States.
More In Other States
Read more...