Conduct probe into Modi security lapse in Punjab: Mayawati

Mayawati. File   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that a high-level independent probe be conducted into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab.

The probe was necessary so that the guilty get proper punishment and such incidents were not repeated, Ms. Mayawati said.

She said the incident was a matter of grave concern and should be taken seriously.

The BSP chief said the political tussle and counter-charges over the issue were not proper, keeping in mind the coming Assembly elections in Punjab and other States.


