Concern over threat to scribe in Arunachal

The media fraternity in Arunachal Pradesh has expressed concern over a barrage of online attacks at a senior journalist for reporting on a spike in wildlife hunting in the State due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association have in a joint statement asked the police and the State administration to take note of the threats to Tongam Rina, the associate editor of the Itanagar-based The Arunachal Times.

Ms. Rina had reported on wildlife officials identifying animal and reptile hunters from viral videos. The report allegedly rubbed a few the wrong way.

