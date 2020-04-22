Concern over threat to scribe in Arunachal

The media fraternity in Arunachal Pradesh has expressed concern over a barrage of online attacks at a senior journalist for reporting on a spike in wildlife hunting in the State due to COVID-19 lockdown.
The Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association have in a joint statement asked the police and the State administration to take note of the threats to Tongam Rina, the associate editor of the Itanagar-based The Arunachal Times.
Ms. Rina had reported on wildlife officials identifying animal and reptile hunters from viral videos. The report allegedly rubbed a few the wrong way.
