Concern over polluted canal water supply from Punjab

JAIPUR

11 June 2021 23:19 IST

The Congress government in Rajasthan has taken up the issue of the release of polluted water in the Indira Gandhi Canal from Harike barrage in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and alerted the neighbouring State’s Chief Secretary about its impact in the northern districts. The polluted water has started coming after a 60-day closure of the canal.

The Indira Gandhi Canal was closed on March 28 for relining work. With the release of water starting last week, pollutants have arrived in the agricultural fields in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts. The State has received reports that untreated water from industries in Punjab was being released in the canal.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that the situation was being monitored and the water samples had been sent for quality check. In addition to the 47-km relining work in the canal completed in 60 days, the work for relining of the Sirhind feeder falling in the State’s area had also been completed for 45 km, he said.

An official letter shot off to the Punjab Chief Secretary has reminded him of the National Green Tribunal’s direction of January 20 this year to evolve a monitoring mechanism to stop pollution in Sutlej and Beas rivers and formulate an action plan for the purpose.

An executive engineer has been deputed to monitor the situation in the Rajasthan section of the canal near Ferozepur. The relining will provide drinking water to the residents of 10 districts in the State as well as water for irrigation of 16.17 lakh hectare command area.