Concern over polluted water supply in canal

The Congress government in Rajasthan has taken up the issue of the release of polluted water in the Indira Gandhi Canal from Harike barrage in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and alerted the neighbouring State’s Chief Secretary about its impact in the northern districts. The polluted water has started coming after a 60-day closure of the canal.

The Indira Gandhi Canal was closed on March 28 for relining work. With the release of water starting last week, pollutants have arrived in the agricultural fields in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts. The State has received reports that untreated water from industries in Punjab was being released in the canal.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that the situation was being monitored and the water samples had been sent for quality check.


