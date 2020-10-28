Concern over fall in COVID tests

We are following the ICMR guidelines, says official

The Centre has expressed concern over the decline in the number of daily COVID-19 tests in Odisha.

At a recently held meeting with 14 States, the Union Health Ministry said there was a steady decline in the number of tests being conducted in Odisha.

The State, which had touched 68,906 tests on August 22, has been bringing them down consistently. The last over 50,000 tests were carried out on September 29. According to the Health Department, 30,303 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

Shalini Pandit, State Director of the National Health Mission, said, “Odisha is testing as per requirements following the ICMR guidelines.”