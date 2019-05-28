Concern over delay in 10% NRC sample reverification

The non-government organisation whose petition in the Supreme Court made the government start the exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens in 2015 has expressed concern over the delay in undertaking 10% sample reverification of names included in the list.

“After the complete draft of NRC was published, we had on August 24, 2018, informed the Supreme Court about legacy data having been traded in 22 out of 33 districts in Assam. The court deemed it necessary to carry out sample reverification of at least 10% of the names included in the draft NRC,” Aabhijeet Sarma of Assam Public Works said on Monday.

A set of documents, including pre-1971 voters’ lists and 1951 NRC, establishing a person’s family tree are referred to as legacy data.

The Supreme Court, Mr. Sarma said, also requested State NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to submit a report on sample reverification and the possible time frame within which such an exercise could be completed.

July 31 deadline

“We submitted another affidavit on October 23, 2018, after we could not see any action on the issue since districts such as Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nagaon, and Hailakandi need 100% reverification,” Mr. Sarma said.

“We shall be submitting yet another affidavit as the claims and objections round of NRC is to be completed by July 31,” he added.