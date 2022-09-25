Concepts like 'Goa for Goans Only' do not work: Governor Sreedharan Pillai

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai disagreed with the concept of ‘Goa for Goans Only’. File | Photo Credit: C. Swaroop Kumar

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has disagreed with the concept of 'Goa for Goans Only', noting that the past has revealed such ideas do not work in the country.

Without naming the Shiv Sena, the Governor in an exclusive interview to PTI said, “An organisation, now it is a political party, I don't want to mention the name, in Mumbai...there was such a move, but now the organisation has a south Indian cell for their political activity."

"Once upon a time there were physical attacks against south Indians and people from other states (in Mumbai). Now their (political party's) views have subsided and Indian nationality as a whole is acceptable (to them),” the Governor said. Mr. Pillai was touring Quepem village in South Goa district as a part of a programme on Saturday.

Notably, the Shiv Sena held agitations in 1960s against South Indians. Revolutionary Goans, the State's youngest political party which has one legislator in the 40-member Assembly, has been demanding Goa should be only for the people of Goan origin.

The party has sought that people born in Goa before 1961 (when the state was liberated from Portuguese rule) or their family members should be given priority in government jobs and other social welfare benefits.

The party had in the last Assembly session moved a private member’s bill to protect the rights of persons of Goan origin which was not passed by the House.

Asked about the concept of 'Goa for Goans Only' as propagated by some local groups, the Governor said, “Goa is one of the most important tourist hubs in the world. People are also very receptive."

Goans are prepared to cooperate with cultures from various parts of the world, Mr. Pillai said. “People are ready to cooperate with any guest coming to Goa,” Mr. Pillai said.

“As a political student, I would like to say that such type of stunts arising in certain parts of the country are always proved as (having) ruined that concept in toto,” Mr. Pillai said.

In an apparent reference to anti-Hindi agitation, the Governor said, “In 1967, what was the main slogan in Tamil Nadu. I am not going into the details, I don't want to have a controversy on that.”

Mr. Pillai said that Hindi films are getting maximum viewers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.