Computer operator in Manipur CM’s office tests positive

IMPHAL

27 July 2020 03:16 IST

Two medical colleges, some private hospitals closed as virus hits doctors, medical staff

A computer operator in the office of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and health officials have declared the Durbar Hall and some other portions as containment zone.

The virus has affected doctors, hospital staff and some security personnel in the State.

Authorities have closed two medical colleges and some private hospitals in and around Imphal. As the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, has stopped treating common diseases and discharged in-patients, poor patients are in a fix. A patient N. Naobi, mother of four, hailing from Phumlou, was undergoing treatment for 40% burn injuries in the leg. But she was discharged prematurely. She says she does not have money for treatment in private hospital.

A private hospital, Shija Hospital, is partially affected. The fourth floor was shut after a patient contracted COVID-19.

Health officials said that as of Sunday, there were 2,573 positive cases and 1,524 had recovered. The active cases were 652. There has been no death in Manipur due to the virus so far.

A CRPF personnel and his wife tested positive at Heiroik in Thoubal district. The Democratic Youth Front had alleged that no preventive measures had been taken in the region.

A doctor was also found to be positive in Senapati district. Meanwhile, police say the Home Minister had instructed them to enforce curfew and lockdown strictly. All two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles were being checked. Fines were collected from violators while genuine cases were allowed to proceed.