Compressed Biogas Plant begins production in Sangrur: Punjab Minister

Punjab’s New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday claimed that Asia’s largest Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, which commissioned in April this year has started commercial production in State’s Sangrur district.

He said the plant with a total capacity of 33.23 tonne CBG per day had commissioned at village Bhuttal Kalan (Sangrur) in April, 2022, and had started commercial production of the CBG, which was being supplied to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) outlet.

Developing sustainable solution

“In addition to this, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has also allocated 42 additional CBG projects of a total capacity 492.58 tons per day (TPD) based on paddy straw and other agro-residue to develop a lasting and sustainable solution to prevent stubble-burning problem while also strengthening the rural economy,” he said.

Mr. Arora said that these projects were expected to fetch private investment of around ₹1,200 crore, besides generating employment opportunities for 8,000 skilled and unskilled persons. “With these projects, emission of Green House gases will also be reduced and the rural economy will get a boost by providing additional income to farmers from the agro residue,” he added.

There is huge potential for CBG projects based on agro-waste in the State of Punjab, said Mr. Arora, adding that Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is setting up a project of capacity 100 KL 2G ethanol per day based on paddy straw and other agro-residue in Bathinda district, which would be completed by February 2023. This project will consume about 2 lac tonne paddy straw annually.

