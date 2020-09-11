Comply with undertakingin Sunanda case, says HC

New Delhi

11 September 2020 00:04 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami to comply with his undertaking to exercise restraint and “bring down the rhetoric” while reporting on the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Justice Mukta Gupta directed Mr. Goswami to be bound by his undertaking to the court while reporting on the case, as the investigation is still pending.

The High Court’s direction came while hearing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s interim plea seeking to restrain the news channel from levelling allegations in connection with the ongoing trial.

During the hearing, Justice Gupta questioned the claims made by Mr. Goswami that a “murder” has been committed when the chargesheet says it’s a case of abetment to suicide. “Were you [Mr. Goswami] at the spot? Are you an eyewitness? You must respect the sanctity of an ongoing investigation,” Justice Gupta said.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.