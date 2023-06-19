Complaints of physical attack, political intimidation in West Bengal’s ‘Peace Room’

June 19, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Kolkata

Hundreds of complaints of physical assault and political intimidation were received by the 'Peace Room' set up by West Bengal Governor C .V. Ananda Bose inside the Raj Bhavan, an official said on June 18. Among the complainants was BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, who claimed there was a threat to his life.

"The Governor instantly took up Mr. Bista's case with the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and the Chief Secretary. The SEC said that the District Magistrate of Darjeeling has been instructed to take immediate action," the official said.

The 'Peace Room', which came about following Mr. Bose's recent visits to violence-hit areas in Bhangar and Canning in South 24 Parganas district, has turned out to be an effective grievance-redressal platform for people.

"Instant action has been taken by the Peace Room warriors who received the complaints, sorted it out and submitted it to the Governor, for appropriate action," an official statement read.

