Complaint lodged against former MLA

A member of the Sanatan Sanstha, the Goa-based right-wing Hindu outfit, has lodged a complaint at the Ponda police station against former Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh Neeraj Bharti for a social media post in the wake of the Balakot air strike.

Nagesh Joshi, an advocate, has demanded that an offence be registered and Mr. Bharti arrested for his controversial post.

Vital information

Mr. Joshi, in the complaint, said that Mr. Bharti has given information on vital places in his post which would assist the Pakistan Army.