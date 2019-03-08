Other States

Complaint lodged against former MLA

more-in

A member of the Sanatan Sanstha, the Goa-based right-wing Hindu outfit, has lodged a complaint at the Ponda police station against former Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh Neeraj Bharti for a social media post in the wake of the Balakot air strike.

Nagesh Joshi, an advocate, has demanded that an offence be registered and Mr. Bharti arrested for his controversial post.

Vital information

Mr. Joshi, in the complaint, said that Mr. Bharti has given information on vital places in his post which would assist the Pakistan Army.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Goa
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2019 11:16:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/complaint-lodged-against-former-mla/article26475490.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story