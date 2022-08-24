Complaint against Union Minister Ajay Mishra over remarks against Tikait, farmers

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A farmer has lodged a complaint with police against Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra for making "disparaging" remarks against farmers and their leader Rakesh Tikait.

Naresh Yadav, a resident of Harsaon village, has handed over a complaint addressed to the Additional SP (City-I) on Tuesday against Mr. Mishra for calling Mr. Tikait "do kaudi ka aadmi" (second-rate person) and comparing farmers with "dogs".

"I being a supporter of Mr. Tikait, register my strong resentment at the minister's statement. He has hurt the sentiments of the farmer community and I am feeling insulted," Mr. Yadav said in his missive.

ASP Nipun Agarwal confirmed that the complaint was handed over to the staff of his office.

"The video viral on social media has been forwarded to the cyber cell to probe its veracity," the ASP said.

"Suppose I am going to Lucknow in a car which is at a good speed, dogs bark on the road or chase the car. It's their nature, I will not say anything about that as we do not have this nature," Mr. Mishra is heard saying in the purported video.

On October 3 last year, eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence during a farmers’ protest against the visit of U.P. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mr. Mishra's village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In this case, Mr. Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been arrested as the main accused.

"People keep raising questions. There are also stupid journalists, who have no relationship with journalism and want to create confusion by such unfounded things," he had said.

"I know Rakesh Tikait very well, he is a 'do kaudi ka aadmi' [second-rate person]. He fought elections twice and lost the deposits. If this kind of a man opposes anyone, it is of no value and so I do not answer to such people as it is of no relevance," Mr. Mishra had caustically commented while talking to his supporters in his native place on Monday.

Led by Mr. Tikait, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had staged a 75-hour-long dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri last week to press for various demands, including the sacking of Mr. Mishra.

Reacting to Mr. Mishra's comments, Mr. Tikait had said it was natural for him to be angry when his son is in jail for the past one year.

Mr. Mishra is second consecutive term Lok Sabha MP from Kheri on a BJP ticket.