ADVERTISEMENT

Complaint against Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh court for Savarkar comments

December 24, 2022 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Lucknow

Complainant Nripendra Pandey claimed that Rahul Gandhi made insulting statements against Savarkar.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A complaint has been registered in a court in Lucknow against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making alleged derogatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Maharashtra recently.

In an order on December 23, additional chief judicial magistrate A. K. Srivastava directed complainant Nripendra Pandey to produce evidence under Section 200 of CrPC. Once he examines himself and his witnesses under Section 202 of CrPC, the court would decide whether or not to take cognisance of offences and issue summons to Mr. Gandhi. The court fixed January 9 as the next date of hearing.

Mr. Pandey had filed the application under Section 156(3) of CrPC seeking registration of FIR against Mr. Gandhi but the court refused to direct the police to probe into the matter and further registered it as a complaint case. Mr. Pandey claimed that Mr. Gandhi made insulting statements against Savarkar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US