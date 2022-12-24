Complaint against Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh court for Savarkar comments

December 24, 2022 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Lucknow

A complaint has been registered in a court in Lucknow against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making alleged derogatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Maharashtra recently.

In an order on December 23, additional chief judicial magistrate A. K. Srivastava directed complainant Nripendra Pandey to produce evidence under Section 200 of CrPC. Once he examines himself and his witnesses under Section 202 of CrPC, the court would decide whether or not to take cognisance of offences and issue summons to Mr. Gandhi. The court fixed January 9 as the next date of hearing.

Mr. Pandey had filed the application under Section 156(3) of CrPC seeking registration of FIR against Mr. Gandhi but the court refused to direct the police to probe into the matter and further registered it as a complaint case. Mr. Pandey claimed that Mr. Gandhi made insulting statements against Savarkar.