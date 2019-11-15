Complaint against police over free food

After two of its officers have been charged with corruption, the Ghaziabad police faced a new low with the Association of Food Operators of Ghaziabad alleging that the police ask for freebies and when its members don’t oblige, they are threatened with fake cases.

In a letter written to Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad), Anil Kumar Gupta, president, Association of Food Operators, alleged that policemen stationed at different police stations in the city not only ask for free food for themselves but also for their colleagues. He said during festivals police officers asked for food to be served for functions at police stations and when member shop owners ask for payment, they are warned of cases being registered against them.

Growing demand

Mr. Gupta added that the members didn’t mind serving a few free plates to beat constables and officers as they work for their security but now things were going out of hand as since Diwali officers have demanded large amount of sweets and dry fruits for themselves and their relatives.

He said he had been asked for specific instances but feared that it could result in further harassment of the shopkeepers as it was easy to book anybody under non-compliance of fire security norms and lack of parking facility in front of the shop.

Mr. Singh said he had taken cognisance of the complaint and has directed the officers concerned to take action. “I have appealed to the businessmen to send pending bills to my office and directly complain to me over phone if any policeman harasses them,” he said.