Complainant in Haryana Minister sexual harassment case alleges attempt on her life

April 26, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The woman coach, who is a complainant in the sexual harassment case against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, has alleged an attempt on her life after an unidentified motorist tried to hit her on Tuesday evening. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on charges of rash driving and a negligent act endangering human life.

According to the FIR, the coach was returning home on her two-wheeler around 9 p.m. when an unidentified man in a Sports Utility Vehicle driving rashly tried to hit her from behind in Panchkula’s Sector 5, but she managed to escape unhurt. She said the incident was a breach of her security and had left her shocked.

The woman coach told The Hindu over phone that the incident took place a couple of hours after she received a veiled threat on her social media account. She claimed that the man was waiting for her in his vehicle parked on the roadside and tried to hit her intentionally.

“Soon after the FIR was registered in December last year, I was offered money, cars, and even jobs in return for withdrawing the case. But when I turned down the offers, unidentified men waylaid me on a couple of occasions and threatened me. And now they made an attempt on my life,” said the woman coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the police had registered the case under lenient charges and it was not a case of rash driving, but an attempt was made on her life.

The woman coach had accused Mr. Singh of inappropriately touching her and seeking sexual favours following which a case was registered against the Minister on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation. The matter is under investigation.

All-India Democratic Women’s Association nation vice-president Jagmati Sangwan said several women and social organisations had held demonstrations across the State and given a memorandum to the Governor demanding that the accused be removed as Minister in Haryana government to ensure fair trial, but no action was initiated. “Efforts are being made to push her to the state of nervous breakdown. The investigation in the sexual harassment case should be expedited to ensure justice to the woman coach at the earliest,” said Ms. Sangwan.