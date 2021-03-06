Other States

Compensation ordered in ‘custodial death’ case

The Haryana Human Rights Commission on Friday recommended to the State government to give ₹7 lakh compensation to the next of kin of deceased in a case of unnatural death in police custody.

The commission, in its order, said the government was entitled to recover the amount from the wrongdoers — Inspector Yogesh and his accomplices — and the amount be disbursed within eight weeks.

In an 11-page order, Chairperson Justice S.K. Mittal and member Deep Bhatia, directed the Director General of Police that the probe into the murder case registered against Inspector Yogesh and others at the instance of the deceased’s father Rattan Singh be conducted by a senior police officer of impeccable integrity and character.

The FIR against the police officer and the others was registered at Chandni Bagh Police Station on December 17, 2018.

