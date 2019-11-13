Compensation for Punjab farmers

The Punjab government has decided to pay ₹2,500 per acre as compensation to small and marginal farmers who have not burnt their paddy straw.

State Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu on Wednesday said that farmers cultivating non-basmati paddy and owning land up to five acres, would get ₹2,500 per acre compensation for not burning the residue.

“Firstly, the beneficiary of this compensation should be a farmer who owns up to five acres of land in his name, his wife and children under 18 years of age. Secondly, the aforesaid farmer should cultivate non-basmati paddy in the above mentioned area and should also not have burnt paddy residue in any part of his field,” he said.

While explaining the procedure for seeking compensation, Mr. Pannu said those farmers who fulfilled the above stated conditions, would have to submit the self-declaration performa with the panchayat concerned by November 30.

Money in bank account

“The performa is available with the village panchayats. The compensation amount would be directly credited to the bank account of the eligible farmers,” he added.

Mr. Pannu said burning paddy residue was in blatant violation of the orders of the Supreme Court and warned of strict action against farmers who violate it.