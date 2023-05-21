HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Compensate for usage or vacate: Gurdwara landowner in Arunachal tells Army 

In its report, the Shi-Yomi district authority cites the landowner as saying defence personnel set up the Sikh place of worship near the Buddhist shrine of 1274 AD vintage without permission 

May 21, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Neh-Pema Shelpu Drupkhang on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Rahul Karmakar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Neh-Pema Shelpu Drupkhang on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Rahul Karmakar

GUWAHATI The owner of the land at the centre of a Buddhist shrine-Gurdwara row at an altitude of about 7,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Indian Army to either compensate for using the land or vacate, a report prepared by the local administration has said. 

The Shi-Yomi district’s Deputy Commissioner, Liyi Bagra prepared the report on the basis of the meeting between the representatives of a community-based organisation of the local Buddhist Memba people and a two-member team of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on May 18. 

The report also said no representative from the Sikh community or the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which had claimed the Buddhists had taken over the gurdwara near Shi-Yomi’s Mechukha town, attended the meeting.  

“Gebu Onge, the landowner of the present location of the gurdwara stated before the Minority Commission that the Indian Army established the Gurdwara without his permission and in spite of repeated submission of memorandum and complaints to either vacate the Gurdwara or compensate for the land/area, there has been no progress till today,” the report said. 

“Gebu Onge pleaded before the Commission that either the land may be compensated through the Indian Army/Defence or the Gurdwara may be vacated from his land,” it added. 

The owner of the land at the centre of a Buddhist shrine-Gurdwara row at an altitude of about 7,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Indian Army to either compensate for using the land or vacate. Photo Credit: Rahul Karmakar

The owner of the land at the centre of a Buddhist shrine-Gurdwara row at an altitude of about 7,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Indian Army to either compensate for using the land or vacate. Photo Credit: Rahul Karmakar

The report also cited Cheeden Goiba, a member of the local Neh Nang Cultural Development Society as stating that the Memba tribal people have been worshipping the holy shrine of Neh Pema Shelphu — a cave sanctified by Guru Padmasambhava while exploring the area in the 8 th century AD — since 1274 AD. 

The shrine, almost equidistant from Mechukha and the Line of Actual Control dividing India and the Tibetan region controlled by China, hosts hundreds of Buddhists during an annual pilgrimage in March. 

“Cheeden Goiba termed the claim (of the SGPC over the gurdwara) as baseless and unauthentic. He said that there is no evidence to prove that Shree Guru Nanak (1469-1539) ever visited this place… there is abundant evidence to prove that the holy shrine belongs to the Memba Buddhist community residing in the Mechukha Valley since time immemorial,” the Deputy Commissioner’s report said. 

The report further said that the claim over the land as belonging to a gurdwara gained currency after the Indian Army put up a flag at the spot for use as a tea camp/rest camp for long-range patrolling. The Army established the gurdwara later.

The Memba community produced old Buddhist scrolls before the NCM vice-chairman Kersi K. Deboo and member Rinchen Lhamo to prove that Buddhism has been in practice in the Mechukha region since time immemorial, the report said. 

The NCM representatives assured those present at the meeting that injustice shall not be done to both the communities and the truth shall prevail, the report concluded.  

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.