Compensate farmers who bought fertilisers at a high price, says Hooda

Take urgent steps to reduce input costs of the farming, says former Haryana CM.

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded compensation for farmers and traders who had bought di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) amid confusion on the announcement by the Central government on increase and reduction in the price.

“While the government first increased and then reduced prices, a large number of farmers and shopkeepers had to buy fertilizers at inflated prices. On one hand, the Haryana JJP-BJP government kept saying prices would not be increased and on the other hand fertilizer continued to be sold at increased prices in the market,” said the Congress party leader.

“In such a situation, the government should compensate farmers and traders who have purchased fertilizer at a high rate. They should be compensated as they have suffered loss due to the negligence of the government,” he added.

Mr. Hooda said the government should formulate special policies to provide relief to farmers who have been hit hard by the multiple blows of recession, a raging pandemic and inflation and take urgent steps to reduce input costs of the farming. He sought an immediate cut in the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products to provide relief to the farmers.

“This would not only provide relief to the farmers but to other sections as well. The government must understand that while all other sectors come to a standstill in a lockdown and pandemic, the agriculture sector continues to drive the economy. India needs its farmers more than ever before,” he said.