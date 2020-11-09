Community volunteers in Punjab to be equipped with life-saving skills during floods

CHANDIGARH

Standardised training modules have been developed at the national level, says official

To equip community volunteers of Punjab’s Moga district with rescue skills during floods, the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday started a unique 12-day training programme here.

The programme is part of the Centrally sponsored scheme by the NDMA to train the community volunteers across the country. The programme was launched through online portal by Jaspreet Talwar, Director, MGSIPA.

NDMA member Rajendra Singh said the government of India has undertaken a programme under “Aapda Mitra”, a Centrally-sponsored scheme by the NDMA to train 200 volunteers in disaster response in the 30 most flood-prone districts identified across the country.

“Under the scheme, standardised training modules have been developed at the national level and institutions will be identified at the State level to impart training to the selected volunteers from the project districts. The impact of volunteers in disaster response can be tremendous, as the extent of damage — in terms of economic and human loss — is greatly influenced by the initial response to a disaster,” he said in his key-note address.

Mrs. Talwar said community participation is the most effective element in dealing with natural disasters. “It is essential to empower the communities so that its members can cope with the adverse effects of natural hazards.” She emphasising on effective, proactive, preventive and mitigation measures for checking the loss of life and property.