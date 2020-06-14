Community spread worries Odisha govt.

BHUBANESWAR

14 June 2020 23:23 IST

Detection of rising local COVID-19 cases, which now account for 10% of persons testing positive in the month of June, has left the Odisha government worried. The State government dubs June as the pandemic’s peak period.

Of the total 3,909 positive cases traced in the State since March 15, as many as 1,805 cases have tested positive in just the last 13 days. The past two weeks’ tally accounts for 46.17% of the total detection.

Prior to June, most of the persons testing positives were from quarantine centres set up by the government and they had little interaction with the outside world.

Advertising

Advertising

June began with a bang with 31 of 141 positive cases tagged as local. The subsequent days consistently recorded infection in the community, putting the administration in a spot of bother. Of the 1,805 positive cases detected in the past 13 days, 181 were local. Although the government came out with an assurance that aggressive contact tracing had been carried out, there was no end to emergence of local cases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is at its peak during June and carries tangible risk for everyone. Self-regulate yourself and save your family from coronavirus. Use face mask, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene,” advised State Health and Family Welfare department in a Twitter message.