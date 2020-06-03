Other States

Community cases spike in Odisha

The trend of Odisha detecting a majority of COVID-19 positive cases in quarantine centres changed on Tuesday following detection of as many as 31 cases in the community.

Of the 141 new cases that were reported from 18 districts, while 110 were found in quarantine centres, 31 were found in the community. The 141 cases took the State’s total to 2,245, according to the State Health Department.

The quarantine centres have been set up at the gram panchayat-level across the State to keep the returnees in isolation before their entry into their respective villages. Of the 156 COVID-19 positive cases that were detected in the State on Monday, only three were found in the community. Most of the cases were being detected in quarantine centres in the previous days too.

