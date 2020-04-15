‘Communalism, casteism, regionalism antithesis to Constitutional ideals’

“Communalism, casteism, regionalism, gender bias and close-minded view of socio-political issues are antithesis to our Constitutional ideals and we must fight against those fearlessly, fairly and without any hesitation,” said Govind Mathur, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Mathur appealed all to “look into ourselves to take corrective measures to make our Constitution successful”.

“This would be the only way to pay tribute to the makers of the Constitution and to make the Indian Union live long,” he said in his message on the birth anniversary of B. R Ambedkar.

“In our multi-class society, the concept of equality is a treasure,” pointed out Justice Mathur.

‘Deepest tribute’

Though a reasonable classification is permissible, the deepest tribute to the architect of our Constitution would be to have genuine equality in every sphere of the social, economic and political arenas of Indian citizens, he said.

He further said that “in our day to day life as well as while discharging our official duties, we must commit ourselves for the core constitutional values [that] acquired shape during our freedom struggle and put in words by the Drafting Committee under leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar”.

Being members of the judicial fraternity, the “responsibility lies in higher degree on our shoulders to ensure promotion and protection of all Constitutional ideals and values,” he added. These values are not meant to be adhered by State only, but these must be the way of our life and in the day to day activities of every citizen, Justice Mathur also said.